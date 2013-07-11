Tents & Events Now Offering a Wider Selection of Canopies This July

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- When it comes to tent rental in Philadelphia, Tents & Events is company that will not disappoint. In fact, the company is pleased to announce that they are now offering a wider selection of canopies this July. Canopies provide a retreat from the sun for smaller parties or special events.



The professionals from Tents & Events realize that summer is the best time of year for parties, special events, and family reunions. When planning the event, the options are endless when planning it in the summer. The host of the party has more options than they have in the colder months. They can host the party in a backyard for a BBQ or pool party, at a picnic grove, or at an outdoor rental space. No matter where the party takes place, the guests will need somewhere that is shaded and cool. Canopies are the perfect solution as they are not too big, very portable, and come in a wide variety of sizes.



A canopy can be set up in a backyard or even on a deck or patio. It provides many options and the host of the party can rent multiple canopies to use for different situations. For example, one canopy can be used to shade the food and beverages, while another can be used to for the guests with tables and chairs set up under the canopy. If there are going to be kids at the party, then there can be a canopy dedicated to just the kids with toys, bubbles, and other kid friendly ideas. Kids love having their own “space” at parties and the adults can appreciate that too. Tents & Events can help determine the appropriate size and the number of canopies needed to accommodate the special event. They can also rent out fun summertime machines such as a snow cone machine, popcorn machine, cotton candy machine, or hot dog rolling cart.



For the best tent rental in PA, call Tents & Events today to make sure the next party is a big success. The canopies or tents can provide just the right amount of comfort for the guests and Tents and Events can provide everything else to make the special event one to remember.



For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area.