Tents & Events Now Offering Quality Tent Rentals for Spring Weddings

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- As the spring season has kicked off, and the sun is shining down, many couples planning their wedding will think about having part of the reception outdoors. To create a unique setting with a personalized décor on the interior, Tents & Events is pleased to announce they are now offering tent rentals for spring weddings. The full service event staff will coordinate with their clients the date and time of the wedding, and deliver the tents on-site, providing set up prior to the event and take down as the event comes to an end. Every wedding adheres to a certain personality, and a tent rental will provide a shaded, comfortable area for an outdoor wedding reception.



Depending on the size of the event, tents are available to rent as large as 40’ x 100’, giving the wedding party the space needed for a memorable and unique reception. Customers interested in a tent rental in Lansdale for their party will be pleasantly surprised at the variety of tents available. With the different styles, clients can choose whether they’d like a sidewall in a solid white, clear, or cathedral design, adding windows to provide sunlight for an enclosed tent. The reception will be able to feature everything desired for the wedding, from entertainment to dining to dancing. When the venue has been decided, but an outside area is still desired, customers are encouraged to inquire about the availability of canopies, as well.



With spring weddings upcoming, Tents & Events will provide a free quote for those entertaining the idea of a tent rental in Newtown. Quotes vary depending on the size of the tent that is desired, and the accessories required during the wedding. Accessories include lighting, fans and heaters, dance floors and stages, as well as tables, chairs, flowers, and other decorations. To browse their extensive variety of tents, or to request a quote, visit the website today.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have provided cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.