Tents & Events Now Offering Rentals for Conference Expos

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Tents & Events is pleased to announce that they are now offering rentals for all conference expos. These rentals include everything needed for a complete conference expo, making it easier to have a one-stop place for all rental resources.



When planning a conference expo, renting all of the proper equipment will help make it a big success. Tents & Events offers rentals such as lecterns, megaphones, projector screens, room dividers, coat check racks, hangers, sound systems, podiums, and rolling carts. Many venues do not provide all of the equipment needed for a conference expo. If the expo will be outside, Tents & Events can provide everything from the tent, the conference rental equipment, all food and service equipment, and chair rental in Philadelphia.



If the conference expo is during the cooler weather, then Tents & Events can also provide heaters throughout the tent to make for a comfortable environment for all guests. Tents & Events also offers pedestal fans for rent for warmer weather, outdoor expos. There are several sizes and types of tents and canopies available for rental throughout the year. Corporate events and expos are the perfect opportunity to impress guests. Renting a large tent, offering good food and drinks, and having all the proper equipment at hand for the expo will encourage guests to come back year after year. It’s important to rent good quality equipment, as it will reflect well on the expo or corporate event organizers.



When planning larger tent events, consider calling Tents & Events for all rental needs. A tent or canopy can be set up on almost any open space and with the help of Tents & Events; it can be set up at any time of the year. They will provide everything from set up to clean up and it takes the stress out of working with several different companies for the same event. To hear more please visit their website today.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.