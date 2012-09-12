Tents & Events Now Offering Surprise Birthday Party Planning Services in Bucks County, PA

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Tents & Events, a full service party planning and rental services company in PA, is now offering surprise birthday party planning services to customers in Philadelphia, PA, Bucks County, PA, as well as Eastern Montgomery County, PA. Surprise birthday parties are usually great fun for every birthday boy or girl, but it is probably one of the most challenging accomplishments for the person trying to pull off the big event. In fact, the big moment can fall flat if the guest of honor is made aware of the plans in advance.



Planning a surprise party can be very tricky if a person lives with the birthday boy or girl who he or she is planning the party for. To get over this hump, a person can utilize the expertise of Tents & Events, and also make the party plans at work, or at a close friend’s house. Because of Facebook and other social media outlets these days, it can either be easier or harder to keep the surprise party a secret depending on how the person planning the party goes about it. Rather than hiding phone calls, a person could create a “Facebook Event Page” and block the person from the page. This can be an easier way to invite people and inform them of what is going on.



At Tent & Events, their staff consists of several highly trained individuals, with decades of experience whom have the direction needed for how to plan a surprise birthday party or any other event. Their wide range of services starts with their highly trained event consultants, and then extends to their on site delivery staff. The Tents & Events’ staff is dedicated to serving customers with a “can-do” attitude that starts at the executive level and extends right to the point of customer contact.



To learn more about their various party planning services and tent rental options visit them on the web at http://www.tents-events.com/.