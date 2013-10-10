Tents & Events Now Offering Table Linens for Rent

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Tents & Events, one of the leading companies for a tent rental in Southampton, PA, are pleased to announce they are now offering table linens for rent for all events from weddings to birthdays. They have a large selection of colors, sizes, styles, and overlays.



Renting a tent for a special occasion can be exciting. Tents can be very impressive and allow the party to be outside while protecting the guests from the elements. For more festive events, such as birthday parties or weddings, using colored table linens can really add an exciting element of color to the white environment of the tent. For example, a Sweet 16 birthday party can have bright pink table linens with a white lace overlay for a pretty and sophisticated style. Pink table linens coupled with coordinating napkins and large beautiful flower centerpieces will give an overall elegant and pretty look to the large white tent.



Tents & Events offers polyester table linens in varying sizes of rectangular, round, or square in a large selection of colors to meet the needs of any event. They also offer organza, silk, and tissue lame linens in a few different sizes and colors. Their overlays include eyelet or lace with a choice of white or ivory. Overlays will add another dimension of color and change the overall style of the table linens. Tents & Events also offers table skirts, napkins, and chair covers. Chair covers can really add another level of beauty to an event.



When planning the next special event and in need of a tent rental in PA, contact Tents & Events. They offer all rental needs from tents to table linens and everything in between. Giving the host of the party the opportunity to choose from a large variety of colored table linens, really lets the style of the party shine through. It can be preppy, classic, or chic allowing the host of the party to customize their event.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.