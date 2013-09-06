Tents & Events Now Offering Tent Heaters for All Occasions

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Tents & Events is pleased to announce they are now offering tent heaters for all special occasions. There are many special events in the fall and spring that would be perfect for an outdoor tent; however the weather can be unpredictable and become chilly once the sun goes down.



Renting an outdoor tent for a special occasion, such as a wedding, is no longer restricted to just warm summer days and nights. Fall and spring can be a little chilly in the evening, or on a cloudy day. Tents & Events makes it easy to still entertain a large group of people under a beautiful outdoor tent in the chilly weather with their tent heaters. Fall and spring weddings can still be held outdoors with the rental of a tent and tent heater. Tents & Events offers many different styles of tents and finding the perfect size, shape, and style has never been easier. They are sure to have the exact tent for everyone’s need. Whether it’s for a large event, or something a little smaller, Tents & Events has the perfect tent or canopy and offers many different accessories to provide the highest level of comfort possible to the guests. They also offer rentals of tables, chairs, linens, table settings, food service, dance floors, fans, and much more.



When searching for a tent rental in Doylestown or a tent rental in Philadelphia, contact Tents & Events for the largest selection of tents, canopies, and most up-to-date accessories available. The perfect outdoor fall wedding is still possible with Tents & Events tent heater rentals. Enjoy the beautiful colors that fall has to offer while protected from the elements and staying warm. Weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, or any special occasion is the perfect occasion to contact Tents & Events.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.