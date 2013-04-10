Tents & Events Now Offering Trade Show and Expo Equipment for Businesses

Feasterville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- For businesses who are looking to have a state-of-the-art expo or trade show, they can contact Tents & Events for all of their needs. When it comes to fans, easels, garment coat racks, megaphones, projection screens, and a tent to hold the event, they now have what is needed. By joining forces with the professionals from Tents & Events, the company will make sure that every expectation is met when it comes to a conference or exposition.



With Tents & Events room divider rental equipment, businesses will be able to have their own private area for their equipment and displays. So, for those who are looking for tent or table rental in Montgomery County for their next conference, Tents & Events will be able to guide businesses through the process and recommend any equipment they may see fit. By creating a unique and professional exhibit and booth, it will help drive traffic and generate possible leads at conferences. From sound systems to podiums, people will be sure to have all the functional needs they desire.



For those who don’t have the space to accommodate a large expo or conference, their tent rentals are perfect for events like this. They have the ability to cool and heat any tent room with flooring, tables, and chairs available for rent. , don’t fret about not having the square footage for an event that needs to hold a few hundred people, Tents & Events will be able to provide the space needed on an open ground. Hosts and businesses do not have to set up the tent rentals, because the professionals from Tents & Events will be able to come and set up the equipment safe and securely for the big event.



About Tents & Events

For the past twenty years, Tents & Events has been known to provide the best tents to rent in the tri-state area. Since their beginning, they have done nothing except provide cutting edge tents. As their industry has grown, their market has expanded, and if a person is interested in viewing their tents to rent or any of their other products, he or she can call 267-984-4110, or visit them on their website http://www.tents-events.com.