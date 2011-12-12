Teofilo Dasilva: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in New Bedford, Massachusetts

New Bedford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Teofilo DaSilva is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Smart consumers are choosing to embrace the benefits and energy savings of sustainable wind and solar power. Clean Green Nation has developed relationships with hundreds of manufacturers to over current energy solutions. Wind and solar power can be used to supply electricity throughout any home or business. Clean air Massachusetts is one of the many benefits to sustainable energy. Additionally, consumers will see up to a 60% decrease in the cost of their energy bills and be eligible for thousands of dollars in tax rebates and government incentives. Teofilo DaSilva can educate home and business owners on the many ways they will save money and how incentives can cover up to 80% of the cost of installing solar and wind power.



Clean Green Nation also supplies consumers with New Bedford energy products. Through the online store, consumers can browse and purchase a variety of energy efficient appliances, light bulbs, solar panel kits and other energy saving devices. Clean Green Nation also provides a credible online resource center which offers consumers answers to the many questions that surround solar and wind energy potential. By educating home and business owners, this company hopes to provide a brighter, energy efficient future for all and ultimately less dependency on foreign oil. Consumers who are interested in learning more should not hesitate to contact Teofilo DaSilva.



About Clean Green Nation:

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.teofilod.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in New Bedford, Massachusetts contact Teofilo DaSilva via email at teofilod@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.