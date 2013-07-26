Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Teradyne, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Teradyne, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Teradyne, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Teradyne, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Teradyne, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Teradyne, Inc. (Teradyne) is one of world's leading suppliers of automatic test equipment. The company is into the design, development, manufacture and marketing of automatic test systems and solutions that are used to test complex electronics in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing, automotive, and aerospace and defense industries. Its automatic test equipment products include semiconductor test systems, military and aerospace test instrumentation and systems, circuit board test and inspection systems, hard disk drive test systems, and automotive diagnostic and test systems. The company has sales and service offices across North America, Asia and Europe. Teradyne is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Teradyne, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/128100/teradyne-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html



Contact:

Ana Viste

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###