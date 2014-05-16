Terawatt Dynamics Ensures Versatile Range of Financing Solutions

Summit, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Leading Summit NJ utility solutions firm Terawatt Dynamics has promised affordable energy efficiency with diverse range of credible financing solutions. The company supports distributors with both conventional & unconventional financing aide for proven water conservation as well as energy efficient products.



“Our goal here is to offer our distributors high quality energy finance solutions in the USA for their energy and water end users,” stated the spokesman from Terawatt Dynamics. He added, “Our patented technologies accompanied by everyday technology assure a combined 15-25% savings on monthly utility bills for your end users.”



The spokesman spoke about their qualified team of energy pros and engineers who train the distributors in professional consultancy and energy audit performance. The company extends customized solutions for the distributors, in sync with the latter’s unique client specifications.



“Our mission here is to offer financed energy-reduction, based on the commitment to excellence & quality in both services as well as product lines,” claimed Company President, Paul Pape.



He continues, “We firmly believe that money shouldn’t ever be a hindrance in installing energy-efficient products for your end users. We support our distributors with great turnkey solutions, optimizing government incentives as well as tax strategies & 100 percent financing- with this goal of earning solid ROI in under 2 years.”



Terawatt holds access to more than 250mn dollars in conventional and unconventional financing programs to support the distributor clients. The approval procedure is based on clients’ qualifications & goals. A senior executive from the company stressed on their high approval rates backed by fair interest rates. The clients here can also choose shared savings facilities with zero interest rate.



While approached about their typical financial services, the senior executive displayed a diverse list. The company is offering assistance in obtaining incentives/rebates and tax deductions for power and energy management, water conservation and sewer savings- as well as LED Lighting and energy management control solutions. Moreover, he also promised lease and Note Financing for all of their energy-efficient products.



Detailing on the financing solutions, the executive explained note financing as a 100 percent financing program for 12-60 months, without any question of early termination. Note Financing is for those compatible with reasonable rate of interest & full payments without penalty. The program includes benefits like cheaper acquisition cost & early termination.



“Our shared savings program will have savings (on monthly utility bill) from each month divided on the predetermined percentages. It’s a complete risk-free program with zero out of wallet expense,” the executive added in.



About Terawatt Dynamics

Terawatt Dynamics is a leading energy solution company which supports distributors with versatile conventional & unconventional financing aide on proven water conservation & energy efficient products. For more details, visit http://www.terawattdynamics.com/