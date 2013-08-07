New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Terbinafine (Dermatophytic Onychomycosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022".Dermatophytic onychomycosis (DO) is characterized as being a fungal infection of the nail. Infection can involve the nail unit (nail matrix, nail bed, or nail plate). DO isn't considered life-threatening, however can cause patients to experience discomfort, pain, and may cause physical and occupational limitations. DO patients can be identified as having thick or brittle nails along with discoloration (white and opaque). Physicians currently use direct microscopy and fungal culture tests to ensure correct diagnosis and treatment are achieved. Risk factors such as advanced age, pre-existing diabetes, or immunocompromised systems can increase the incidence of DO in patients. Current therapies consist of generics that offer substantial efficacy but sub-par safety profiles. A new wave of therapies is expected to offer topical options for patients who are unable to withstand existing generic options. These therapies are also expected to drive an increase in total drug treatment rates in the US market.
Terbinafine was first introduced by Novartis as the branded product, Lamisil, for the treatment of onychoymycosis caused by dermatophytes. The allylamine-based antifungal treatment is currently administered as an oral therapy that and is indicated to treat both toenail and fingernail DO. Novartis' Lamisil lost patent protection in 2007, and since then, generic versions of the product have been available in the US market. Terbinafine works by inhibiting the enzyme squalene epoxidase and is a fungicidal therapy, which is a marked improvement over the other therapies, such as itraconazole, which is fungistatic. This prevents the conversion of squalene to squalene epoxide in the biosynthetic pathway of ergosterol, which is an integral component of the fungal cell wall.
