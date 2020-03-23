Terephthaloyl Chloride Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : Dupont, Teijin, Transpek, Shandong Kaisheng

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Terephthaloyl Chloride Market size is anticipated witness a significant growth due to increase demand with applications in monomer synthesis and automobile industry. Aramid fibres can withstand over 500° C and has strength five times that of steel at equal weights. These have high heat resistance and used in protective clothing for aerospace, defence and industrial sector owing to light weight and easy manufacturing. Further, these are involved in manufacturing Kevlar and expected to boost terephthaloyl chloride market.



Kevlar requires high strength, resistance and light weight. There has been a growth in defence industry with increasing terrorist activities border tensions between countries. Kevlar has end use in various industries including, automotive and marine. Further, ongoing research and development to enhance its utilization will enhance terephthaloyl chloride market share.



These are consumed in textile industry to impart chemical resistance, flame resistance and provide temperature stability. It improves chemical, mechanical and physical properties in performance polymers and used for manufacturing components for cyclic and continuous load bearing situations to reduce wear and tear. Performance polymers will register a CAGR over 6% with application in mining, oil & gas, water treatment, automobile and anticipated to propel terephthaloyl chloride market.



Segment by Key players:

- Dupont

- Teijin

- Transpek

- Shandong Kaisheng

- QDBC

- Changzhou Kefeng

- Yantai Yuxiang



Segment by Type:

- Above 99.9%

- Between 99.8% to 99.9%

- Between 99.0% to 99.8%

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Monomer Synthesis

- Pesticide

- Medicine

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



