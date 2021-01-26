New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Terlipressin is a vasopressin correspondent and is generally used as a vasoactive medication in the treatment of low blood sugar in patients. It has been found to be effective when norepinephrine does not function. Signs for the use of this medicine include norepinephrine-resistant septic shock and hepatorenal syndrome. It is also commonly used for the treatment of oesophageal varicose vein bleeding.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries,King Sun Chemical and Pharmaceutical,Hybio



Market Drivers



Terlipressin, triglicilargininvasopressin is a vasopressin analogue used during upper gastrointestinal haemorrhage induced by prolapsed esophageal varicose veins. Clinical research analyzed the protection and efficacy of terlipressin in upper gastrointestinal bleeding attributed to reasons other than those suggested by the maker's indications, portal instability, as well as other reasons for upper gastrointestinal bleeding. These characteristics overlap with a particular pharmacokinetic profile, which involves immediate action, fast activity, and minimal side effects



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



- Less than 98%

- More than 98



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



- Injection

- Others



Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific was the leading buyer of Terlipressin Acetate and had a share of the market of over 40% in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in 2020-2027. China will remain the largest market in the expected timeframe. In order to meet the pharmaceutical requirements, comprehensive research projects have begun in this field, which will eventually lead to the growth of the industry in this country. There seems to be a growing trend towards urbanization and commercialization in this region, making it the largest market for Terlipressin Acetate.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Terlipressin Acetate Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Terlipressin Acetate Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



