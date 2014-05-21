Term Life Go Launches Insurance Awareness Campaign

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- A recently released report by Fox Business shows 95 million Americans currently have no life insurance with only 33 percent of consumers having life insurance they individually own. According to the 2013 Insurance Barometer Study, compiled by the LIMRA and Life Foundation, this number is the lowest seen in the past 50 years. Many consumers state they prefer to self insure, yet very few are actually doing this. One reason for this lies in the fact that many believe life insurance costs more than it does.



"One needs to contact a life insurance company to determine how much coverage they need and how much the policy will cost on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or yearly basis. Many find life insurance costs less than they expected once they do this research. One way to save on life insurance involves choosing a term policy, and another involves checking with multiple companies to determine which offers the best price on the policy desired," Brian Freeman of Term Life Go declares.



Consumers frequently hesitate to take this step, however, as they don't wish to spend the time needed to compare policies amongst various companies. An easy way to avoid this requires one contact a company specializing in this type of insurance, one dedicated to helping consumers choose the best life insurance policy for their current needs. Many, when they find this is a way to simplify the process, turn to Term Life Go for assistance.



"Term Life Go not only handles the work for the customer, they sit down with each client to explain the many choices available along with the benefits and drawbacks of each type of policy. Customers need this information to ensure they understand what they are buying, how much the policy will pay out and when, and other fine print. Many agents focus on making the sale. Term Life Go focuses on ensuring the client gets what he or she needs for this particular stage of their life," Freeman continues.



Many avoid shopping for insurance as it isn't fun. Often, the terms confuse people, and price remains of concern for countless. With the help of Term Life Go, this doesn't have to be the case.



"Contact Term Life Go today as the company works with all types of people with the goal being to find the perfect match for each client. Learn about whole and term life insurance, how to obtain the best quotes, and more. Term Life Go functions to serve clients, rather than the company's own personal needs," Freeman proclaims.



About Term Life Go

Term Life Go strives to help consumers find the appropriate life insurance policy for their particular needs as needs do change over time. The goal remains to find the right match for the client's personal needs. The company explains various options and the advantages and disadvantages of each to help customers make the correct selection, and Term Life Go works with multiple companies in the client's area to find the best rates. The company works only with those companies which receive high marks for customer service and financial stability as clients deserve nothing less.