Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Term Life Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Term Life Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Allianz Life (United States), Allied Insurance (United States), American Family Insurance (United States), American International Group (United States), Arbella Insurance Group (United States), AXA (France), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Chubb Group (United States), FM Global (United States), New York Life Insurance Group (United States) and Safeway Insurance Group (United States)



What is Term Life Insurance?

The United States life insurance market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Increasing number of old age population across the United States and an increasing number of deaths owing to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Term Life Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Level Term Life Insurance, Decreasing Term Life Insurance), Application (Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), End Users (Private Users, Commercial Users)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Old Age Population Across USA

- Increasing Relevance of Deaths Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Across the Country



Market Trend

- Rising Demand from Commercial End Users



Restraints

- Changing Consumer Behaviour & Preferences



Opportunities

- Opportunities Across Commercial End Users



Challenges

- Reduced Operations Across Different Industries Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Reducing the Demand for Term Life Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Term Life Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Term Life Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Term Life Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Term Life Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



