Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allianz Life (United States), Allied Insurance (United States), American Family Insurance (United States), American International Group (United States), Arbella Insurance Group (United States), AXA (France), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Chubb Group (United States), FM Global (United States), New York Life Insurance Group (United States), Safeway Insurance Group (United States).



Term life insurance is a type of life insurance policy that provides coverage for a specified period or term, typically ranging from 10 to 30 years. Unlike permanent life insurance, such as whole or universal life, term life insurance does not accumulate cash value and is designed to offer straightforward protection for a predetermined duration. In the event of the insured's death during the policy term, the beneficiaries named in the policy receive a death benefit payout. This lump sum payment can be used to replace the insured's income, pay off debts, cover funeral expenses, or ensure the financial security of loved ones left behind. Term life insurance is often chosen by individuals seeking affordable and temporary coverage to safeguard their families and dependents during critical phases of life, such as paying off mortgages or funding children's education.



by Type (Level Term Life Insurance, Decreasing Term Life Insurance), Application (Agency, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels), End Users (Private Users, Commercial Users)



Market Drivers:

Increasing Relevance of Deaths Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Across the Country

Increasing Number of Old Age Population Across USA



Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Commercial End Users



Opportunities:

Opportunities Across Commercial End Users



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



