Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Termas de Puyehue S.A. (PUYEHUE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Termas de Puyehue S.A. (PUYEHUE) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Termas de Puyehue S.A.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Termas de Puyehue SA (Puyehue) operates lodges, hotels and resorts across Chile. The company owns and manages five-star rated Termas Puyehue Wellness & SPA Resort in Los Lagos Region, Chile. The company operates two specialty restaurants including Italian and Fusion French-Chilean restaurants, buffet restaurant, family bar lounge, pool snack bar, TV lounge, Piano-bar, sauna, three in-outdoor thermal pools and two tennis courts. It also offers horse-riding facilities, games room, a kids club, nautical sports in the lake, an Internet cafe, and a hotel historical museum. Furthermore, the company provides a broad range of indoor and outdoor activities, and sport and cultural activities. Presently, Puyehue operates 107 luxury rooms with mountain lodge style decoration. The company operates as an associate company of Transoceanica, a private equity investment company. Puyehue is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.



Companies Mentioned



Termas de Puyehue S.A.



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