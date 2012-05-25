Terme Bancorp Inc Enters Global Electronic Currency Transaction Arena

Summit, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Terme Bancorp, Inc., CEO, John G. Yedinak, announced today that the company would begin initiatives to participate in the global electronic currency transaction markets through affinity relationships with various entertainment, athletic, corporate, social, and government entities. The affinity relationships will be unique to every entity, but have a common revenue sharing component with proceeds specifically directed to support the philanthropic and social initiatives of the affinity partner.



Yedinak emphasized "Terme views this endeavor as an extension of the efforts previously accomplished and an opportunity to enter the global markets to provide services to groups that will embrace the opportunity to participate in necessary and socially responsible financial services.



About Terme

Terme has broad experience in the financial services industry. Stating with the historic acquisition and operation of Argo Federal Savings and Loan Association in 1987 from the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC) and entry into online financial services in 1995, it quickly established one of the first internet branch operations, UmbrellaBank.com in 1999 with a US based ATM network of 2400 owned sites. The bank is uniquely qualified as an innovative leader in this market arena. Additionally the company has always furthered philanthropic and social causes evidenced by providing financial services to the un-banked and under banked markets. This was accomplished by a pioneering effort of opening a successful branch on Chicago's tough West Side, where none existed for thirty-five years. They also spearheaded placement of inner city ATM's, providing support for the development of an electronic debit card to acquire assistance payments from governmental entities and participation with a social service agency to employ ex-offenders to assist in many aspects of the current housing crisis.



To learn more about Terme and new affinity program you are invited to click here to reach their website: http://www.termebancorp.com