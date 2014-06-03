Terminal Automation Market in Oil and Gas Worth $4.4 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- According to a new market research report "Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market by Product (DCS, SCADA, PLC, HMI, Process Safety System, Automatic Tank Gauging, Blending Controls & Security), Transportation Mode (Truck & Pipeline) & Geography - Analysis & Forecast (2014 - 2020)", the Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market is a expected to reach up to $4.4 billion by 2020 at an estimated CAGR of 8.91%.



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=37561320



The storage terminals, nowadays, are considered as an essential part of many organizations operating across different corners of the world. These terminals not only act as the storage terminals but also as a value addition point. Oil and gas industry offers fuel that gets consumed by the industrial or domestic users for various purposes; thus, to match up with the increasing demand, the oil and gas industry needs terminal automation system, which performs operations in a more faster and efficient way. Terminal automation in Oil and gas offers a wide array of services like monitoring and evaluating systems at terminals, which are present at remote locations. Monitoring sensors at terminals analyze the execution of operations and transfers the data to the respected person. This regulates the entire operations at the terminals. Thus, these operations become error-free by eliminating human interference.



Terminal automation in oil and gas is beneficial for the successful functioning and completion of the crucial terminal operations by integrating products like DCS, SCADA, PLC, HMI, automatic gauging, process safety system, blending controllers, and security. These products provide error free approach and superiority in the operations of the oil and gas terminals.



Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 281 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Oil and Gas Terminal Automation Market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/oil-gas-terminal-automation-market-37561320.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Oil and gas terminal automation is known for its ability to manage and analyze data with the aid of its advanced technology. Terminal automation provides various benefits to the oil and gas industry, especially, the betterment of the processes and real time data management. The overall transportation of the oil and gas terminal automation is segmented into two sub segments, which are truck and pipeline. While, geography-wise the market is segmented into Middle East, the Americas (North and South America), Europe, APAC, and ROW. The global terminal automation market is expected to reach up to $4.4 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 8.91% from 2014 to 2020.



PDF Download @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=37561320



Major companies contributing in this market are - ABB Ltd(Switzerland), Cimation ( Texas), Emerson electric company ( U.S.), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), FMC technology(U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Honeywell process solution (U.S.), Invensys(U.K.), Larsen & Toubro (India), Rockwell Automation Inc.(U.S.), Schneider electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany) , Wipro LTD (India), and Yokogawa(Japan) .



Geographical analysis covers the Middle East, America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. In this report, the Americas is further segregated by the North America and South America regions. The Middle East consists of Saudi Arab, Iran, Iraq, and the ‘others’, while the APAC is segregated into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and ‘others’. Meanwhile, the ROW region includes Russia and the ‘others’; while Europe and Africa are the smallest contributors in this market. This geographical analysis is useful to analyze the terminal automation market in oil and gas, geography wise.



Request Sample @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=37561320



There are a few factors, which are significantly impacting the Oil & Gas Terminal Automation Market in positive way; these factors are helping the terminal automation systems to grow and match the needs and demands of the customer. In other words, these are the market elements, which are supporting the oil and gas terminal automation market, so as to bloom it in the current market scenario. The major driving factors for the global terminal automation system market are: - growing concern on safety, security & accuracy at the terminal areas, up gradation of old terminals to automated terminals, increasing interest in advanced operational activities, and the need to integrate the entire terminal system.



The major companies profiled in this report are, ABB Ltd(Switzerland), Cimation ( Texas), Emerson electric company ( U.S.), Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland), FMC technology(U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Honeywell process solution (U.S.), Invensys Ltd(U.K.), Larsen & Toubro (India), Rockwell Automation Inc.(U.S.), Schneider electric (France) , Siemens AG (Germany), Wipro Ltd (India), and Yokogawa electric corporation (Japan).



Browse Related Reports

Process Analyzer Market by Segments (Gas Analyzers, Liquid Analyzers), Types (Electrochemical, Infrared, Paramagnetic, Zirconia, MOS, Laser, Catalytic, PID, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen, Turbidity, Titro, and TOC) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2020



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-analyzers-market-148603279.html



Oil & Gas Automation & Instrumentation Market (SCADA, DCS, PLC & MES), Instrumentation, Analyzers, Flow Computers, Leakage Detection, Operation & Geography - Global Forecasts and Analysis 2013 - 2020



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/process-automation-instrumentation-market-1289.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets