Terminal Cancer Patient Finds Way to Help Others Starts Crowd Funding Website Called DonationRocket.com

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Cancer. It’s literally a matter of life-and-death. And those fighting it must do all they can to get well. Well-wishers, prayer warriors and good neighbors may abound, but few truly understand the least-talked about part of the battle: fear of mounting medical bills.



And Nick Fama would know. He was diagnosed a year and a half ago with terminal Lung cancer.



“I have been through very difficult treatments and I know firsthand what a financial burden it can be when you are sick,” he says. “People used to hold bake sales and spaghetti dinners to raise money to help others, but, unfortunately, sometimes that’s just not enough. The average cancer patient spends $8,500 out of pocket in just the first year of treatment.”



So out of his own personal hardship, Nick decided to give people an easy way to really help the people they care about, and DonationRocket.com was born.



DonationRocket.com is an online donation website that helps people raise money to help



Contact:

Nick Fama

Phone: (800) 838-1764

nickfama@donationrocket.com