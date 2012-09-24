Termite Control Jacksonville Company Releases Important Information About Termite Control

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- A termite control Jacksonville-based exterminator, Bugaway Pest Control, recommends an annual termite inspection to prevent an infestation, which can happen to any home in Florida, regardless of age or condition.



Termites are common house pests that survive by feeding on wood and other plant material. The Jacksonville exterminator educates customers by explaining that a termite infestation in a house can quickly lead to extreme wood damage followed by damage to other household materials, including cloth and carpet. Because it can be difficult to detect termites until they have caused severe problems, preventative treatments are often the best course of action to keep a home termite-free.



Termite infestations can be difficult to spot so an annual inspection is not a guaranteed method for locating the insects. But knowledgeable specialists working for a pest control service Jacksonville company like Bugaway Pest Control should be able to determine the presence of termites simply by identifying the telltale signs of an infestation.



Bugaway Pest Control recommends that homeowners arrange for a professional pest control specialist to inspect their home once every year for termite infestations. If a home requires treatment for termites, Bugaway suggests homeowners consider one of three methods: termite baiting, chemical treatment and spraying liquid pesticides.



With termite baiting, this method of termite control avoids using a large amount of pesticides in the home but instead tempts the pests with bait that ends up poisoning the entire colony of termites. Baiting will not prevent termites from entering the home but it can be a useful tool to get rid of an existing termite presence.



With traditional termite control methods, a chemical barrier is formed in the soil around the home to prevent termites from entering the home. Chemical treatments for termites that live underground in moist soil have relatively short-lived effectiveness. The treatments should be repeated every three to five years for the best results.



Finally, drywood termites are different from the underground pests. The drywoods are most often found in coastal areas like California as well as the southern United States. They are not affected by soil treatment barriers so the methods for preventing them differ from subterranean termites. The recommended treatment is liquid pesticides sprayed around the outside of the home. Bugaway recommends regularly checking any furniture brought into the home for signs of termites. If homeowners choose to spray for termites on their own, they should know that it will be less effective than hiring a professional.



