Terra Research Community Service Program Has Put Criminal Offenders in 1,750,000 Educational Classes

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Terra Research Foundation, one of the country’s top educational organizations, is announcing an impressive milestone: the Terra Research Foundation Community Service program has now put criminal offenders in over 1,750,000 educational classes.



Rather than traditional punishments, the Terra Research Community Service program focuses on rehabilitating the individuals. Because low levels of education have been directly correlated to poverty and crime in communities, by working to educate criminal offenders, the Terra Research Foundation has lowered the recidivism rates of troubled individuals in thousands of communities nationwide.



The unique community service program offered by the Terra Research Foundation gives the offenders vital new skills that they can use for the rest of their lives. Their newly-received education gives convicted criminals a definite edge in the job market, and also helps show them that there are more positive opportunities in life besides crime.



The program was originally founded in order to assist people who are unable to participate in traditional community service. Terra Research Foundation typically works with criminal offenders, those who are on probation, and juvenile delinquents. According to one of the founders of Terra Research, Scott Young, most community service programs are a temporary solution for a much bigger problem. Instead of doing menial tasks like picking up garbage on the side of the road, the Terra Research Community Service program gives criminals the chance to become better educated. By doing this, Young said they stand a better chance of staying out of the court system and living a successful and positive life.



“Terra Research believes that education is the most powerful way to improve a community,” an article on the non-profit organization’s website noted, adding that when criminal offenders apply to the volunteer program, Terra Research enrolls them into school.



“We currently offer over 3,000 courses, covering every subject you would find at any educational institution. Allowing our volunteers to decide which classes to take immerses them in something that they are interested in and helps to enhance their retainment of the information.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Terra Research Foundation and its community service program is welcome to visit the non-profit organization’s user-friendly website; there, they can read about the work that it does and why the community service program has been so successful.



About the Terra Research Foundation

Since its founding, the Terra Research Foundation has been one of the nation’s premier educational organizations. As part of a worldwide movement that offers educational resources and humanitarian resolve, Terra Research distinguishes itself by working with technology to improve the lives of everyone that its organization can reach. The Terra Research Foundation is a federally approved 501(c)3 non-profit. For more information, please visit http://www.TerraResearch.org