Terra Research Launches Breakthrough Community Service Program That Lets People Volunteer from Home

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- In an effort to make community service accessible to those unable to participate in traditional programs, The Terra Research Foundation launched an innovative educational volunteering program. The new Terra Research Community Service program is a progressive alternative to traditional community service. It is for those living in rural areas, serving in the US military, the disabled, juveniles without transportation or anyone otherwise unable to complete conventional court ordered service. Terra Research sponsors these people to participate in educational classes, allowing volunteers to complete their required community service hours by going through school.



Terra Research is a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life in local communities, particularly those burdened with poverty and high rates of homelessness. It provides free food to the homeless and educates children, high school dropouts and underprivileged members of society. Terra Research currently offers more than 3,000 interactive courses as part of its Terra Research Foundation Community Service program, ranging from organic chemistry to American history. Participants decide which classes to take based on their areas of personal interest and the organization provides them with all the resources they need to complete the program.



“We believe that education is the most powerful way to improve a community,” said founder of Terra Research Scott Young. “Traditional community service is nothing more than a temporary band aid on a much bigger problem. Education helps people learn new skills that may lead to jobs, keep them out of the court system, and improve their chance of living a more successful life.”



Volunteers needn’t be ordered by the courts to participate in the Terra Research Foundation program. It is open to anyone who might otherwise be unable to actively volunteer due to an illness, geographic location or lack of access to community service opportunities. “We believe that by allowing people to educate themselves and those around them, the community benefits in the long run,” Young concluded.



About Terra Research Foundation

Since its founding, the Terra Research Foundation has been one of the nation’s premier educational organizations. As part of a worldwide movement that offers educational resources and humanitarian resolve, Terra Research distinguishes itself by working with technology to improve the lives of everyone the organization can reach. The Terra Research Foundation is a federally approved 501(c)3 non-profit. For more information, visit: http://www.terraresearch.org