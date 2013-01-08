Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Terrapin Ridge Farms kicks off 2013 with a delicious introduction of seven new products into their specialty food line up. The new products will debut at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. January 20-22 at booths 463 and AmericasMart Building 2W-882 in the Delectable Samplings showroom.



Terrapin Ridge Farms adds two new dips to their already robust line up. Bacon & Chive Gourmet Dip brings together two favorite flavors to create an addictive dip that’s great with chips or when topped on a burger, chicken or turkey sandwich. The Strawberry Honey Mustard Pretzel Dip pairs the sweetness of strawberries with the tang of honey mustard. Perfect when drizzled over goat cheese and served with buttery crackers or as a finishing sauce on grilled chicken or pork.



Terrapin Ridge Farms introduces a brand new category of gourmet condiment this season: Aioli. Chipotle Aioli combines the bold flavor of spicy chipotle peppers with other secret spices for a creamy and smoky dipping sauce, egg topper, fish taco compliment and more. Thai Chili Aioli blends Thai chili peppers, garlic and ginger and is a unique addition to shrimp, egg salad, chicken, egg rolls and much more!



Salads get dressed up this quarter with Terrapin Ridge Farms’ new offerings. Sweet Red Onion White Balsamic Dressing combines the velvety tartness of white balsamic vinegar to sweet red onions for a creamy dressing for gourmet salads (pasta or traditional), dips or with crudité. Creamy Italian White Balsamic marries the mild and sweet taste of white balsamic vinegar with Terrapin Ridge’s own Creamy Italian Dressing.



Finally, Terrapin Ridge’s cult favorite Sweet Beet & Horseradish Mustard debuts in a 9 oz. squeeze bottle at the Fancy Food Show.



All of the new gourmet products launching in January are all-natural and gluten free.



About Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC

Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC is a creator, marketer and seller of gourmet food products headquartered in Clearwater, FL. The company’s product line consists of dips, sauces, dressings, gourmet condiments and jams which can be found in high quality specialty food and gift stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 727-442-3663, visit http://www.terrapinridge.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/terrapinridge or on twitter at http://www.twitter.com/trfarms.