Grab ‘N Go Gift Sets ($11.95) make perfect hostess, teacher and employee gifts and are an excellent option to keep on hand for last minute gifting needs. Each set features gourmet pretzels paired with a best-selling dip in a cellophane bag and tied with a red raffia bow. The Grab ‘N’ Go Pretzel Gift pairings include: Peach Honey Mustard Pretzel Dip, Double Chocolate Sauce & Dip or Creamy Chipotle Pepper Dip.



Terrapin Ridge Farms Boxed Gift Sets ($22.95) feature gourmet assortments tailored to meet the taste buds of hungry foodies everywhere. Each assortment is packaged in a fashionable gift box appointed with an elegant sleeve. Holiday shoppers can choose from the “Some Like It Hot” gift box featuring a trio of spicy favorites like Mango Habanero Jam, Creamy Chipotle Pepper Dip and Hot Wasabi Sauce. Salty snack fans will love the Pretzel Dippers Dream box that includes Blueberry Honey Mustard Pretzel Dip, Creamy Garlic Pretzel Dip and Gourmet Pretzels. For something decadent, Terrapin Ridge Farms is offering a Sweet Snackers box featuring two velvety chocolate sauce options: Double Chocolate Sauce and Dip and the Chocolate Coconut Sauce and are packaged with Gourmet Pretzels. The Mustard Lovers Boxed Gift Set will please even the most discerning mustard lover as it includes Sweet Beet Horseradish Mustard, Smokey Onion Mustard and Wasabi Lime Mustard. Finally, the Gourmet Burger Connoisseur Box Set contains the perfect toppers for beef, turkey or veggie burgers like Hot Pickled Pepper Burger Topper, Sweet Pickle & Onion Burger Topper and Bleu Cheese Sauce.



Terrapin Ridge Farms Gift Baskets convey a delicious message of appreciation to their hungry recipients. Each is packaged in an elegant basket, wrapped in cellophane and tied with a bright red holiday ribbon. The Party-to-Go Basket ($52.95) is filled with an assortment of dips, salsas, cheese dip mixes, chocolate sauces, pita chips and pretzels. The Best of the Best basket ($52.95) is filled with Terrapin Ridge’s best-selling products including Ginger, Miso & Honey Dressing, Sweet Beet & Horseradish Mustard, Blue Cheese Sauce and many more. The Ultimate Snacker Basket ($104.95) is sure to thrill, as it’s truly a celebration in a basket. It includes a wide selection of dips, salsas, jams, pita chips and pretzels. With over 16 items, this basket will “wow” an important client, friend or family member.



Ordering items from the Terrapin Ridge Farms Gift Program is easy; simply call 800-999-4052 or visit http://www.terrapinridge.com/gift-collections to place an order today.



About Terrapin Ridge Farms

Terrapin Ridge Farms, LLC is a creator, marketer and seller of gourmet food products headquartered in Clearwater, FL. The company’s product line consists of dips, sauces, dressings, gourmet condiments and jams which can be found in high quality specialty food and gift stores across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 727-442-3663, visit http://www.terrapinridge.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/terrapinridge or on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/trfarms.