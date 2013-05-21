Terror Is Young Boy's Unwelcome Guest in Newly Released Thriller, Fiend

Sumter, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Nights are terror-filled for young boy in the suspenseful new thriller, Fiend, by Toletha J. Dixon.



A child's worst fears are brought hauntingly to life in the newly released thriller, Fiend. The book is published by self-publishing company Outskirts Press.



Nine-year-old Jacob Setherman's childhood innocence is shattered when he begins receiving frightening nightly visits from a strange and menacing entity. Neither his mother nor step-father seem able to help him as the visits grow more and more insidious, devolving into torture from which Jacob must somehow defend himself.



What is the purpose of the fiend's hateful visits? Will Jacob get out of his terrifying and perilous situation before it's too late to save himself?



ISBN: 978-1-4787-0930-5 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback cream Retail $12.95



Genre: Fiction/Thriller



About the Author: Toletha Dixon

Toletha Dixon was born March 22, 1982, in Norfolk, Virginia. Toletha joined the U.S. Air Force at the age of 19. Being brought up in a Christian based home, Toletha studied both the Bible and that of the paranormal, relating the two in the range of normal and supernatural experience. You can contact Toletha at luvgeegee@gmail.com, acaia20@yahoo.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/toletha.dixon