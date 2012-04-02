Terry Gallagher to Partner With Clean Green Nation in San Mateo, CA

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Terry Gallagher, a green living professional based in Garland, Texas.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Gallagher will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting and affordable energy saving products and green living education. According to Gallagher, renewable energy is the way of the future and the San Mateo area is ready to change.



“The climate here is mostly sunny and there’s a growing awareness of using the abundance of this natural resource here for solar energy,” Gallagher said. “Most schools are installing solar energy products and you’ll even find street signs powered by solar energy. I also plan to keep the conversation going on the San Mateo energy rebates and other topics regarding solar power.”



Gallagher will operate an online store where consumers can find affordable, energy-saving solutions for their home or business that maximize efficiencies utilizing wind, water and solar resources. His store carries small wind systems, solar panels, batteries, hot water tanks and many other energy-saving accessories. Gallagher will proudly offer these Energy Star products, San Mateo homeowners can take advantage of to help reduce monthly utility bills.



Clean Green Nation also places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living and offers consumers a learning center with an abundance of energy-saving knowledge. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



“I am looking forward to helping consumers and businesses in the region find alternative energy solutions to powering their homes and businesses,” explained Gallagher. “This will help people save money on their energy bills and advance sustainable living in San Mateo. I hope to be able to start a trend in my region that will carry on into the future, making the need for green energy more important.”



Gallagher will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://www.terryg.cleangreennation.com.