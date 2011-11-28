Terry Ingram at XCEL Professional Services Adds MCTS Server Virtualization Certification to His Accomplishments

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- Technical certification classes provide verification that an Information Technology (IT) professional is accomplished at their craft, or in this case IT support. Terry Ingram at XCEL Professional Services Ltd. not only has his Master CSSA Certification (MCSSA), but he is now certified as a Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) with Server Virtualization specialization. MCTS candidates are capable of implementing, building, troubleshooting, and debugging a particular Microsoft technology.



Virtualization is an essential part of any IT department because it saves money and improves business continuity. Getting certified clearly identifies an IT specialist as being one of the most skilled professionals in an area that is gaining increasing popularity at warp speed. The TS: Windows Server Virtualization, Configuring test may be counted as credit towards the Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) certification.



According to Mr. Ingram, "When Microsoft said that the test wasn’t easy, they weren’t kidding! I feel great about successfully achieving this certification. The learning I gained has taught me a lot about server virtualization which I will be able to continue utilizing here at XCEL in order to provide valuable solutions to our clients.”



Through efficient processes and use of technology, XCEL Professional Services can leverage its technical expertise in network infrastructure of which virtualization is just one aspect. Not only is Mr. Ingram a key player as an IT Analyst in this segment, he also plays a vital role in the management of disaster recovery and continuity, as well as collaboration of their clients’ technology systems.



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary IT Support Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.