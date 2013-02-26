Terry Jackson to Attend at National Publicity Summit

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Steve Harrison hosts the National Publicity Summit on April 24-27th in New York City. Major media outlets and journalists will be in attendance.



“I am very honored to be in attendance at this particularly prestigious event,” said Terry Jackson, PhD.



Dr. Jackson is a professional speaker, Executive and business coach. Having worked with many Fortune 500 companies like Exxon Mobil, Bristol Myers Squibb and Norfork Southern Corp.



“I have a particular expertise or skill set to do one thing: help anyone become the best that they can,” said Dr. Jackson.



Only a select number of attendees are invited to the National Publicity Summit, and with the sheer number of highly sought after media companies expected to attend, securing time with these professionals is certainly going to be difficult.



Dr. Jackson considers himself fortunate to be one of the few attendees invited.



“Because of my unique set of skills and expertise, I have helped many people achieve goals that they never thought were possible,” Dr. Jackson continued, “attending this prestigious event will help me get my word out to a much larger scale and assist that many more.”



The changing nature of media makes promoting products and people difficult. The National Publicity Summit offers people a chance to be interviewed and seen before a national audience with their skill, product or story.



“One hundred people may seem small given the size of this summit, but I assure you that your story or product will be one of many possibly seen before. It is imperative that I learn something so I can assist others with my background and skills,” Dr. Jackson continued.



For more information on the National Publicity Summit, visit their website at: http://www.nationalpublicitysummit.com/



For additional information on Dr. Jackson and his current speaking and teaching engagements, visit his website at http://www.tjackphd.com/index.html.



Contact: Terry Jackson, PhD

Phone: (614) 301 – 6918

Email: terry@TJackPhD.com