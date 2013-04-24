Terry Sacka Appears on Wealth Transfer Show to Discuss Global Economics, Biblical Principles and Preserving a Family's Wealth

Jupiter, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- In times of high inflation investments in traditional stocks become perilous as the weight of the economy quickly tends to shift toward devaluing currency. When this occurs, people who didn’t take advantage of the boom in the cycle are short sold on their savings. Terry Sacka, who established Cornerstone Asset Metals to help people free themselves of the systematic risks that cause paper currencies to boom and bust, presented a talk on wealth transfer strategies on the appropriately named Wealth Transfer Show.



His strategies primarily included shifting a portion of investments and savings from the changeable money economy into precious metals, on the basis that their value is intrinsic and largely unaffected by the multitude of factors that twist and shape number based economies.



In his presentation, Terry uses the example of a paper silver dollar available in the sixties- redeemable for an ounce of silver, against a typical paper dollar, both equal in value at the time with the purchasing power to buy five gallons of gas. Today, that same ounce of silver could buy ten gallons of gas where the paper dollar wouldn’t buy a quart.



Terry Sacka is outspoken on the knowledge and wisdom of the Bible can give individuals seeking financial advice from a biblical perspective. Himself a successful private bullion dealer, he explained “Proverbs is filled with good advice- 13:22 tells us ‘A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children, but a sinner’s wealth is stored up for the righteous’, where 11:1 says ‘A false balance is abomination to the LORD: but a just weight is his’ and 10:22 explains, ‘The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with’. A false balance can be clearly defined by the fluctuating and transient paper and numbers economy. The value of precious metals rises with inflation, where the value of paper money goes down. It was true then and it’s true now, and I can help families preserve their wealth for the future.”



