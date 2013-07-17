Terry, Simon and Kelly PLLC Launches Free E-Book Legal Guide to Accident Compensation

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Statistics indicate more than 300,000 vehicle accidents involving injury take place each year in the state of Texas, at least 3,000 of which result in death. In light of these numbers, The Austin Personal Injury Lawyers of Terry, Simon and Kelly, PLLC, http://www.austininjurylawyernow.com, have launched a free comprehensive e-book entitled "Car Accident Survival Guide: What You Need To Know To Get Maximum Compensation For Your Injuries" as a guide for Texas residents.



Misha Foster of Terry, Simon and Kelly, PLLC elaborated, "We cover all types of personal injury law. As personal injury attorneys, we operate on a contingent fee basis for those eligible, providing complete funding for our clients' cases. They are not required to pay for our services unless we recover compensation on their behalf. With a personal injury lawyer Austin citizens can rest assured they have someone on their side pursuing justice and restitution for their injuries and damages. Victims of an accident are in the midst of a distruption of their very way of life. In times like these, we offer them the respect and empathy they need and deserve."



Foster went on to say, "Our clients can reach us any time, day or night. If necessary, we will gladly meet with them in the hospital or in their home. The three attorneys within our firm operate in harmony to provide clients with the experience, respect, passion and attention to detail needed to win their case, regardless of magnitude or level of difficulty. We have build a reputation so formidable that many of our opponents choose to settle out of court rather face us in the court room. With us, our clients can rely on our aggression and perseverance without sacrificing ethics and moral values. Potential clients are encouraged to visit our website, http://www.austininjurylawyernow.com/practice-areas/austin-car-injury-lawyer, for more information about our services."



Continued Foster, "Following an accident, victims are left confused and suffering from physical and emotional distress, many times with mounting medical bills and lost wages. Often, they have no idea where to begin when trying to recover. We released our e-book with our state's staggering accident statistics in mind. It is our hope this free guide will provide advice and hope to recent and future accident victims in Texas."



About Terry, Simon and Kelly, PLLC

Jim Terry, Kell Simon and Trent Kelly of Terry, Simon and Kelly have seen countless clients through all aspects of their cases, achieving positive outcomes. With varied backgrounds in multiple law fields, they have combined their knowledge, experience and passion for justice to create an unstoppable team in fighting for the rights of the citizens of Texas.