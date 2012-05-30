Terrys Fabrics Customers Take Advantage of Lowest Prices on Quality Products

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Terrys Fabrics prides itself on its vast range of premium products both in store and online. The fabrics specialists offer a range of cushions, curtains, fabrics, bedding, lighting and much more at competitive prices, giving homeowners’ peace of mind that they are getting high quality products for the lowest prices online.



With the new season came homeowners’ opportunity to update their outdated home decor with the latest trends. Not only is Terrys Fabrics a one stop shop for all things interior design but also it offers comprehensive advice on all there is to know on the interior design trends for spring/summer 2012.



This month, Terrys Fabrics recommends citrus colours like orange, lime and turquoise to inject a burst of the summer into the home. Once homeowners have chosen their products, they can rest assured that the price they pay is great value for money.



Terrys Fabrics has put a Price Match Guarantee scheme in place which promises the best prices on the market. The team pride themselves on their low prices and high quality products and back this up with the firm promise that they will deliver the best prices on like for like products.



Customers who find the same product on a different website for a lower price will be issued a refund for the difference. Terrys Fabrics customers can shop in confidence knowing that they are receiving the very best prices for premium products. Visit the site at TerrysFabrics.co.uk to find out more about the Price Match Guarantee scheme at Terrys Fabrics.