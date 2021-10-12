Colonel Terry Virts, International Space Station Commander, Space Shuttle Pilot Joins Host Nathalie Botros

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2021 -- Colonel Terry Virts (ret) served in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot, test pilot, and NASA astronaut. On Feb. 8, 2010, he made his first spaceflight as the pilot of the Space Shuttle Endeavor during mission STS-130. His next launch was onboard the Russian Soyuz TMA-15M on Nov. 23, 2014, from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. In March of the following year, Terry assumed command of the International Space Station (ISS) as Commander of Expedition 43. Virts has spent more than seven months in space.



Virts has a unique perspective about the earth, having taken more photos from space than any other astronaut. He is also one of the stars of the IMAX film "A Beautiful Planet" , shooting much of the stunning footage himself. Virts' photography is also featured in his National Geographic book, "View From Above ".



He recently directed his first film, "One More Orbit" about his Guinness World Record-breaking mission in July 2019, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.



He will join Nathalie Botros on October 12th ,2021 to discuss about his unique experience as an astronaut and his latest book, "How to Astronaut: An Insider's Guide to Leaving Planet Earth" , released worldwide on Sep. 15, 2020



How to Astronaut with Colonel Terry Virts! Tune in LIVE on Tuesday October 12th at 9am Pacific time - 12 noon Eastern on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/133702/the-show-where-you-learn-how-to-astronaut



Say Yes. Be Happy Show is a show about finding the happy, the positive and saying yes on every aspect of life. It airs live every Tuesday at 9:00am Pacific Time on the Voice America Variety channel. Listeners can catch the podcast on-demand at their convenience at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4018/say-yes-be-happy



Nathalie Botros, happiness coach, psychotherapist, author, is the Bon-Vivant girl with the sole purpose of spreading happiness on everyone. Each week she interviews guests from different fields to show you how to find the silver lining and various ways to Say Yes and Be Happy in life.



