New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global Tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market is forecast to reach USD 480.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is an environment-friendly organic compound and is a primary raw material for the synthesis of various organic compounds such as rubber additives, pesticides, and dyes, among others.



The compound is a primary chemical intermediate for the production of antihypertensive drugs, used in the treatment of high blood pressure and the production of Terbutaline drugs applicable in asthma and bronchitis treatment. Tert-Butylamine is an effective solution for the removal of surfactants such as Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) surfactants and capping agents like Potassium Bromide (KBr) from the nanoparticle surface.



The high demand for tert-Butylamine in healthcare and medical sectors along with the eco-friendly nature of the compound are driving the market. Factors expected to hamper the market for tert-Butylamine are the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market for tert-Butylamine. Constant growth in the demand for rubber and pharmaceutical industries are propelling the demand for the market. Implementation of government policies for the development of the agricultural industry are anticipated to boost the consumption of the market in agricultural nations such as India and China.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Pharmaceutical grade tert-Butylamine product type lead the segment with a market share of 60.7% in the year 2018. Pharmaceutical grade compounds exceed a purity of 99% and contain no fillers, dyes, excipients, binders, or unknown substances. Less than 3% of the products in the market are pharmaceutical grade, and terButylamine is one of them.

The application of tert-Butyalmine in pesticides is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Many pesticides are obtained from the market compound and is applicable for crop protection such as terbutryn, terbacil, and terbumeton. It is also used in the synthesis of diafenthiuron and sulfa urea herbicide nicosulfuron pesticides.

Rubber Processing industries are forecasted to hold a market share of 21.8% in the year 2026. Tert-Butyalmine are commonly used to improve the speed of vulcanization of rubber. The surge in demand from the tyre and automotive industry is anticipated to boost the market demand across the globe. An increase in industrialization in the emerging nations, are pushing the demand for rubber which in turn is propelling the market for tert-Butylamine.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 20.3% in the year 2018. The region is switching to environmentally friendly products, and the growth in industrialization and automotive are fueling the demand for the market product.

Key participants include Zibo Fufeng Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Linshu Huasheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Sterling Chemicals, Tianjin Luhua Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Yanggu Huatai Chemical Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Vinati Organics Limited, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Co., Ltd., and Chemopharma, among others.

In July 2019, BASF invests in a second production plant for tert-Butylamine in China. The company plans to increase its tBA capacity by more than 30%. The plant is expected to start-up in the year 2022.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global tert-Butylamine (tBA) market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)



Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)



Chemical Intermediaries

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Others (Gas purification agent, and dyes)



End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)



Agrochemicals

Healthcare

Rubber Processing Industries

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Tert-Butylamine (tBA) market and its competitive landscape.



