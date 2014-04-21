Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of TES Aviation Group: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "TES Aviation Group: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "TES Aviation Group"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "TES Aviation Group" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "TES Aviation Group"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

TES Aviation Group (TES) is a provider of technical, commercial and logistics management services for aircraft engine. The company principally offers aircraft engine maintenance, engine management programs and consultancy programs. It also provides fleet commercial forecasting, redelivery management services, system integration, key data management, renowned asset management services and software solutions. In addition, TES offers engine disassembly and material management, engine purchase, leasing and disposition, engine support, and consignment material services. The company offers residual value forecasting, financial modeling and asset recovery services. TES is headquartered in Wales, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



TES Aviation Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153052/tes-aviation-group-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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