Tesco in China: Local Profile, 2013 - New Market Report

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Tesco in China: Local Profile, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Tesco's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in China.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in China. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The retail market in China remained stable in 2011, with the economy recording a relatively lower unemployment rate than other European countries. In the forecast period, the retail industry may benefit from the prevailing low employment rate and broadband penetration; however, prominent inflation could affect the industry in general.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Tesco's operations and strategy in China. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in China and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Tesco's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in China. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in China.
An insightful analysis of Tesco in China, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Tesco and its key competitors in China. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Shrinking exports and decreased fixed asset investment to slow growth rate, impacting consumer sentiment.
Lower consumer spending likely to affect retail sales in the country as consumers prefer to save more.
Key Highlights
The retailer plans to open stores in the South China region during the period 2013-2017.
The company plans to extend its online reach to other cities of the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco China, Tesco
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