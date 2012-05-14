Tesco in China: Local Profile - New Market Report Now Available

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "Tesco in China: Local Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- Canadean's 'Tesco in China: Local Profile' is a comprehensive report covering the company's local operations. It also includes key financial and operational performance details of the company. In addition, the report presents the strategy of the company, market share and investment plans of the key players in the market.
The report provides readers with an understanding of the company, insight into its latest approaches and a clear picture of its market situation vis-a-vis competitors.
Key Highlights
Tesco operates a chain of hypermarkets and convenience stores in China. The company plans to increase its store count to more than 200 by the end of FY2015, the majority being hypermarkets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report identifies and presents key information of Tesco in China. In addition, it gives the description of the local operations as well as news and events of the company.
Key points covered in the reports are:
- Store Formats
- Private Labels
- Awards and Recognition
- Financial and Operational Performance
- Key Employee Biographies
- Market Share of Key Players in Various Formats
- Investment Plan of Key Competitors
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report is completely focused on Tesco's operations and its performance in China.
- It provides details across a range of topics, including private labels, formats it operates, company strategy and latest developments.
- The report also provides essential context on the company's competitive position by providing insight into the competitive environment and performance of the company relative to its rivals.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco in China, Tesco PLC
