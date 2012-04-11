Tesco in the UK: Local Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Tesco in the UK: Local Profile' to its offering.



This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in the UK. It has an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Tesco UK's operations and strategy. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Companies Mentioned

Tesco UK



Scope

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in the United Kingdom. It is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Tesco's UK strategy, essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table presenting the information of major retailers in the UK. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and year of inception in the UK.



An insightful analysis of Tesco UK, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, awards, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Tesco and its key competitors in the UK. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors. This information is essential to gaining an understanding of the market.



Reasons to Buy

The report provides key financial and operational performance data of Tesco UK for 2007-2011.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in the UK, with information on store formats, private labels, history, news, and key employee biographies.



The report identifies Tesco's UK strategy, provides market share and expansion plans of the company and its key competitors in the UK.



Key Highlights

In February 2012, Tesco launched its 3D virtual fitting room to enable consumers do online shopping of clothes. The new technology enables consumers to create a 3D version of themselves and try on clothes, which will include seasonal arrivals as well as the regular assortment.



The company embarked on an expansion plan and aims to increase its employee headcount considerably and focus on fresh produce and related products.



The company is also taking steps towards becoming a zero-carbon business house by 2050.



