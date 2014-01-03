"Tesco in Turkey: Local Profile, 2013" Published

New Retailing research report from Conlumino is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This is a detailed report covering Tesco Kipa's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Turkey.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in Turkey. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In 2012, economic growth in Turkey was relatively slow, with a minor growth rate of 2.2%. However, credit rating agencies Fitch and Moody's upgraded the country's foreign currency rating to investment grade. The challenges related to economic growth continue to affect the growth pace in the local retail industry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Tesco's operations and strategy in Turkey. Additionally, it presents revenues and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in Turkey and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Tesco's strategy, which is essential for understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Turkey. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Turkey.
An insightful analysis of Tesco in Turkey, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides revenue data for Tesco and its key competitors in Turkey. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Retailers in Turkey have struggled due to the weak economic conditions, which have affected the retail industry in general, and slowed the growth pace of retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco Turkey, Tesco
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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