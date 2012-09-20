Tesco in Turkey: Local Profile New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Product Synopsis

This is a detailed report covering Tesco's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Turkey.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in Turkey. It offers insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The retail market in Turkey has shown positive trends in 2011, with stable macroeconomic conditions. In the near future, the economy is expected to remain stable, with improving macroeconomic conditions such as a higher disposable income.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The report provides detailed information on Tesco's operations and strategy in Turkey. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in Turkey and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.



The report presents Tesco's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.



A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Turkey. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Turkey.



An insightful analysis of Tesco in Turkey, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.



The report provides market share data of Tesco and its key competitors in Turkey. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.



Key Highlights

The company plans to open 70 new stores by the end of 2013.



The retailer plans to increase its focus on its Extra store format.



The company plans to increase its geographic presence in the Marmara and Thrace regions of the country.





To view table of contents for this market report please visit:http://www.reportstack.com/product/89875/tesco-in-turkey-local-profile.html