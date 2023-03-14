Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements over Its Autopilot

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tesla, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023.



In 2014, Tesla, Inc. announced Tesla Autopilot ("Autopilot"), a suite of purportedly advanced driver-assistance system ("ADAS") features including automated lane-centering, traffic-aware cruise control, lane changes, semi-autonomous navigation, and self-parking. In September 2014, all Tesla cars started shipping with the sensors and software necessary to support the Autopilot system. Since then, the Company has touted refinements and enhancements to the Company's ADAS and Autopilot features, including so-called "Full Self-Driving" ("FSD") software, which purportedly enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car's navigation system.



On April 18, 2021, media outlets reported that a Tesla vehicle with "no one" driving it had crashed into a tree, killing two passengers near Houston, Texas in a "fiery" crash. A Harris County Precinct constable told local news station KPRC 2 that the investigation showed "no one was driving" the 2019 Tesla vehicle when the accident occurred.



On August 16, 2021, media outlets reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ("NHTSA") had opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The scope of the investigation included 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.



On June 3, 2022, media outlets reported that NHTSA had issued a formal inquiry to Tesla about the Autopilot and FSD features for certain models of its vehicles after receiving complaints from more than 750 owners of the vehicles about sudden and unexpected braking with no immediate cause.



On January 27, 2023, media outlets reported that the SEC was investigating statements made by Tesla, Inc. and its Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Elon R. Musk, concerning the Autopilot system, including whether Musk made inappropriate forward-looking statements regarding the Autopilot system.



On February 16, 2023, media outlets reported that NHTSA had ordered a recall of nearly 363,000 Tesla vehicles equipped with the Company's FSD "Beta" software, stating that the software may allow the equipped vehicles to act "in an unlawful or unpredictable manner," increasing the risk of a crash.



Then, on February 18, 2023, media outlets reported that a Tesla vehicle had crashed into a fire truck that was responding to an earlier accident, killing the driver and injuring a passenger and four firefighters. News reports linked the crash with prior reports of Tesla vehicles crashing into stationary emergency vehicles as a consequence of poorly performing ADAS technologies, increasing market and public concerns regarding the Autopilot system in Tesla's vehicles.



Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) declined from $318.50 per share on May 04, 2022, to as low as $101.81 per share on January 6, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between February 19, 2019 and February 17, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy, viability, and safety of the Company's Autopilot and FSD technologies, that contrary to Defendants' representations, Tesla's Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accident and injury associated with the operation of Tesla vehicles, that all the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



