Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2021 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Tesla, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Tesla, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On November 18, 2021, a current Tesla employee filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging she was subjected to severe and pervasive harassing conduct from her colleagues and managers, including near-daily obscene comments and catcalls, unwanted touching, and other harassment constituting a hostile work environment.



The lawsuit alleges that Tesla knew or should have known of the rampant sexual harassment both because she reported the alleged misconduct and because the behavior was committed and/or witnessed by persons in supervisory positions.



Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed on December 9, 2021, at $1,003.80 per share.



