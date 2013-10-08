Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares over potential securities laws violations by Tesla Motors Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



Investors who purchased shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) concerning whether a series of statements by Tesla Motors Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Tesla Motors Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $11.94 million in 2009 to $413.26 million in 2012 while its respective Net Loss increased from $55.74 million to $396.21 million.



For the second quarter in 2013 Tesla Motors Inc reported quarterly Revenue of $405.14 million, compared to $26.65 million in 2012 and that its second quarter Net Loss declined from $105.60 million in 2012 to $30.50 million in 2013.



Shares of Tesla Motors Inc grew from $17.40 per share in July 2010 to as high as $194.37 per share on Sept. 30, 2013.



On October 2, 2013, a Model S burst into flames following a purported collision, with Tesla later admitting that the fire began in its battery pack.



Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) declined from over $194 per share in late September to $168.26 per share on Oct. 3, 2013.



On Oct. 7, 2013, NASDAQ:TSLA shares closed at $183.07 per share.



Those who are investors in shares of Tesla Motors Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com