Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Tesla Motors Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between May 10, 2013 and November 6, 2013



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) between May 10, 2013 and November 6, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:TSLA shares prior to May 2013, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 7, 2014. NASDAQ:TSLA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) between May 10, 2013 and November 6, 2013, that Tesla Motors Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between May 10, 2013 and November 6, 2013 defendants made allegedly false and misleading statements and allegeldy failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Tesla Motors Inc's business, including that Tesla Motors Inc's statements about the Model S's highest safety rating and its lack of prior fire incidents were materially misleading, due to undisclosed puncture and fire risks in its undercarriage and lithium ion battery pack, that the Model S suffered from material defects which caused the battery pack to ignite and erupt in flames under certain driving conditions, that Tesla Motors Inc's future sales, its next generation Model X introduction, and its stock price were extremely vulnerable to the inherent risk posed by the Model S's undercarriage and battery pack design flaws, that Tesla Motors Inc's was unable to maintain a level of automobile deliveries sufficient to satisfy analyst concerns and compensate for other declining revenue streams, and that as a result of the foregoing, Tesla Motors Inc's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Tesla Motors Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $11.94 million in 2009 to $413.26 million in 2012 while its respective Net Loss increased from $55.74 million to $396.21 million.



For the second quarter in 2013 Tesla Motors Inc reported quarterly Revenue of $405.14 million, compared to $26.65 million in 2012 and that its second quarter Net Loss declined from $105.60 million in 2012 to $30.50 million in 2013.



Shares of Tesla Motors Inc grew from $17.40 per share in July 2010 to as high as $194.37 per share on Sept. 30, 2013.



On October 2, 2013, a Model S burst into flames following a purported collision, with Tesla Motors Inc later admitting that the fire began in its battery pack.



Shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) declined from over $194 per share in late September to $168.26 per share on Oct. 3, 2013.



On November 7, 2013, Tesla confirmed a third Model S fire, caused by impact with road debris during normal driving conditions.



NASDAQ:TSLA shares declined from $179.70 per share on November 5, 2013, to $132.60 per share on Nov. 8, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Tesla Motors Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com