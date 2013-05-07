Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was announced concerning whether certain Tesla Motors officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term stockholders of shares of Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain Tesla Motors officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Tesla Motors Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $11.94 million in 2009 to $413.26 million in 2012 while its respective Net Loss increased from $55.74 million to $396.21 million.



Shares of Tesla Motors Inc grew from $18.32 per share in August 2010 to as high as $56.94 per share on April 29, 2013.



On May 6, 2013, NASDAQ:TSLA shares closed at $59.50 per share.



