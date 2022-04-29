Tesla Soon to Start Production at Its Berlin Manufacturing Gigafactory

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- There is no doubt that the market for electric vehicles is getting increasingly competitive. High-profile manufacturer, Tesla. has come out swinging in terms of ensuring that it retains, and builds on, its market share. Just a few days after getting a permit from the authorities for its Gigafactory in Berlin, Tesla launched a recruitment campaign to find the staff for the huge production site. The Gigafactory has now opened, presumably focusing mostly on the Model Y electric SUV, which Tesla is aiming predominantly at the European market. The Gigafactory is Tesla's first location in Europe and the company describes it as "our most advanced, sustainable and efficient facility yet." The plans for the factory were first announced in 2019 so it has been a long time coming in Tesla terms. It can't come soon enough for the innovative car marker, as many other auto brands are investing in producing new models to try and gain electric vehicle market share, including Volkswagen and Honda.



The spike in activity represented by the opening of Tesla's new Gigafactory is ideally timed for a manufacturing recruiter like DSJ Global. The firm has expertise in a broad spectrum of end-to-end supply chain recruitment fields, including logistics and procurement. The team boasts years of in-depth insight into the market in Europe and understands how to support talented people keen to take a career-defining next step, as well as enterprises that are recruiting for expansion and growth. As a manufacturing recruiter based in such a thriving market - with key manufacturing names such as Tesla all around - it's no surprise that the firm has an extensive range of resources. That includes a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a network of contacts that includes hiring managers from across industries. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that every hiring need can be catered to.



DSJ Global has extensive nationwide coverage in Germany, including when it comes to major manufacturing hubs and cities such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Not only that but DSJ Global has a considerable advantage as a manufacturing recruiter thanks to the fact that it is part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and operates across 6 countries. Even during the pandemic, the firm was able to deliver the same consistent, flexible service thanks to the quality of the team built at DSJ Global. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Electrical Engineer, Logistics and Compliance Manager and Senior IT Procurement Analyst.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.