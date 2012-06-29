Actress and Dating Columnist, Tess Paras, Signs With JLA Talent Commercial Division

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Her bio already reads like a veritable list of must-see TV. Now Tess Paras’ star is rising in Hollywood as she recently signed with the commercial division of acclaimed Los Angeles agency, JLA Talent. Ms. Paras is added to JLA’s already impressive and robust roster, which features some of the industry’s most sought-after talent.



You will probably recognize Tess Paras’ face from her appearances on hit television shows such as White Collar, The Good Wife, Law & Order, and Gossip Girl. Now that she has signed on for representation by commercial agent Sumer Stamper, get ready to see a whole lot more of this dynamic media personality.



JLA is teaming up with Tess for television commercials and campaigns, while the highly-respected Clear Talent Group (CTG) will continue to represent her theatrically in both Los Angeles and New York.



Aside from her appearances in popular television shows, this New York University Magna Cum Laude graduate is a respected writer, contributing pithy columns to the popular femme-oriented website SheKnows.com. Tess also dishes out savvy and unfiltered dating tips and observations on the YouTube Channel “Dirty Talk Dating.” As producer and creator of the web talk show, Tess invites her friends and comedy colleagues to share stories of about dating and relationships with a funny-but-frank voice for a Generation Y audience.



