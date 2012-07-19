Tessuti Announces New Sheffield Location and Adds Passarella Death Squad Clothing Line

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Summer is really heating up at Tessuti as the leading UK clothing store announces the opening of their new Tessuti Meadowhall Centre store in Sheffield as well as the addition of the Passarella Death Squad line of clothing. Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK with stores located in Chester, Manchester and Sheffield.



No one in the UK has a better understanding of the link between music and fashion than Tessuti men’s clothing stores. Now, the longest running men’s fashion stores in the UK have added the cutting edge fashions from Passarella Death Squad to their roster of iconic brands from around the world. As Tessuti welcomes the edgy brand to their stores, they also herald the opening of a new location in Sheffield. “We’re known for the top men’s fashions in London and our growth as represented by our new Tessuti Store in Sheffield is due to providing the latest fashions like Passarella Death Squad,” said a Tessuti spokesperson.



Better known as one of London’s top cult clothing designers, Passarella Death Squad’s clothing, like their music, is highly desired throughout the UK. Exploding onto the fashion scene in 2004, their sharp, edgy and subversive T-shirt styles are designed to draw attention and encourage wearers to reinvent themselves. Manufactured and printed in London to ensure the highest quality finish, the garments utilize unique vintage Japanese cotton that is specially imported by the company. Available in Tessuti Stores and online, shoppers can view the entire selection at http://www.tessuti.co.uk/new-in.



Since 1985, Tessuti has been offering a mix of fashion-forward and on trend items from some of the most innovative and daring designers around today. Their brands include Paul Smith, Lyle & Scott and the Hugo Boss ranges, Armani, Stone Island, Diesel, Dolce and Gabbana, Ralph Lauren and beyond. Their timeless classics to cutting edge fashion can be browsed and purchased in their contemporary UK stores or online at the Tessuti website.



The Tessuti departments carry a wide selection of everything from formal shirts, jackets and coats to jeans, shirts, trousers, shorts, t-shirts, tracksuits and leisure wear as well as sweaters and cardigans. They also offer a specialist department of shoes and trainers ranging from smart evening and formal shoes to casual daywear. A department of accessories includes bags, hats, scarves as well as designer gift sets with wallets, belts, cufflinks and other wardrobe essentials. “Our ranges are designed to work together, and coupled with our regular changes throughout the year, shoppers can mix up annual staples with fresh seasonal wear and on-trend moments,” said the Tessuti spokesperson. “In addition to our competitive prices, shoppers can also find regular sales.” For more information, please visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk/



About Tessuti Stores

Started in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest running men's designer clothing outlets in the UK. Their departments offer a mix of fashion-forward and on trend items from some of the most innovative and daring designers around today. With stores located in Chester, Manchester and Sheffield as well as a comprehensive new website, Tessuti.co.uk, the company continues to offer unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere.