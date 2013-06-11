Tessuti Announces the Opening of a New Store in Trafford Centre, Manchester

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Designer clothing may be expensive, but it will always remain in style. From bold and flashy to flirty and classic, designer clothing an excellent way to make a strong fashion statement wherever the wearer goes.



For almost 30 years, Tessuti has provided men across the United Kingdom with the trendiest designer clothing that the fashion industry has to offer. The company, which is best known for its diverse inventory, offers men the opportunity to buy their favorite labels for affordable prices.



Recently, the company announced its decision to open a new store in Trafford Centre, Manchester, and it will be located right next to the John Lewis department store. The company also has additional Tessuti stores located in Sheffield, Central Mall, and Chester.



Tessuti’s latest location will continue to stock brands such as Armani, Barbour, Burberry, Billionaire Boys Club, Hugo Boss, True Religion, Vivienne Westwood, and Versace Collection. All of the designer pieces, including jackets, trousers, tee shirts, gloves, and swimwear, will continue to uphold Tessuti’s commitment to quality and innovation.



“Whether a person’s style is casual, formal or classic, there are many cheap men’s designer clothes available to suit the style of the individual,” states an article on Tessuti. “Whether in the boardroom on relaxing on the weekend, men realise the benefits of men’s designer clothes and what it can do for them.”



Shoppers who wish to shop online can continue to order from Tessuti’s website. The company’s selection of clothing is arranged in several categories, such as Departments, Brands, New In, Sale, and Gifts, for easy browsing. Each page contains information about the products, including the price, features, and instructions for care.



Tessuti offers free next-day delivery for all orders over £50.



Individuals interested in learning more about Tessuti and its clothing can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Tessuti

Founded in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest running men’s designer clothing outlets in the United Kingdom. Tessuti stocks the hottest labels ahead of the competition while showcasing the tried, tested, and trusted labels that have earned the company its name. Tessuti remains committed to offering unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.tessuti.co.uk