Tessuti Barbour Jackets Competition Offers Chance to Win Free Outerwear

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- A Tessuti Barbour jackets competition offers a wonderful opportunity to win a beautifully crafted British brand of stylish outerwear from Tessuti, one of the oldest men’s designer clothing outlets in the UK. Entering the competition is as easy as texting “Tessuti” to 60777 for a chance to win a Barbour jacket, the signature piece in the Barbour collection.



The competition coincides with Tessuti now offering a gorgeous collection of classically quilted women’s jackets. The Barbour womens collection from Tessuti boasts world-favourite heritage creations and stunning variations on the classic Polarquilt jacket. The brand’s staple colours of navy, maroon, olive and black are a big reason Barbour jackets are highly versatile cover-ups. Choose from traditional black or navy or add a shot of colour to any outfit with vibrant pink and red.



Barbour is an authentic British brand of jackets and accessories. Originally started in the late 19th century to supply rugged, weather-resistant clothing to dock workers and other outdoorsmen, Barbour Jackets have evolved to be the clothing of choice for the country gentleman and lady.



Tessuti’s extensive collection of Barbour apparel includes the Barbour Shaped Liddesdale jacket. This is a famous British jacket style with a classic timeless look that also offers plenty of thermal warmth. Materials for Barbour Liddesdale and other jackets include leather, nylon, washed twill, waxed cotton and a mixture of polyester and cotton. Linings can be down or pure cotton. Some styles are offered in up to 11 different colours.



New to Tessuti’s clothing lines are the latest flip-flops, tees, polo shirts and shorts. Other options include varsity jackets, hoodies, windcheaters and slim-fit jackets, which can be worn as a suit with matching trousers. The Barbour International collection includes the iconic motorcycle jacket, worn since 1936. The Barbour International brand also includes belts, scarves and wellingtons, as well as V-necked knits, ladies' jackets and children's jackets.



Barbour coats include pea coats, trench and long coats; sizes range from 34 to 50 chest, XXS to XXL. Waistcoats, denim, vintage and bomber jackets and neat blazers are also available.



About Tessuti

Established in 1985, Tessuti is one of the longest-running men’s designer clothing outlets in the UK. With three stores located in Chester and Manchester, and a new website, Tessuti.co.uk, the company continues to offer unparalleled knowledge and style to men everywhere. For more information, please visit www.tessuti.co.uk/brands/a-c/barbour-jackets.